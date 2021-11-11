Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman could easily defeat co stars’ Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

While promoting her new action film Red Notice, Gal Gadot was asked about her opinion of her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson! While discussing all possibilities on who trumps whom, the Wonder Woman alum shared that while Johnson was a better singer out of the two, Reynolds is the funnier one. She hilariously said “because he’s so good with jokes… his thing was to make sure he breaks DJ [Johnson] and me and that was the biggest challenge. Not to break takes.”

While talking about special talents, Gadot also revealed that The Rock’s dancing skills surprised her! She said: “He’s an amazing dancer. He has such light feet. No, I’m telling you. I was like, ‘Okay, I guess the wrestling days… He’s really good with choreography.”

Noting that all 3 Red Notice co-stars have each had their own superhero movies — Reynolds as Deadpool, Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Johnson as the upcoming Black Adam– the actress was asked whose superhero character would win in a battle (hypothetically)? “Wonder Woman…right?” Gadot responded with a cheeky smile.

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds also spoke to the publication and got candid about his co-star Johnson, who has been named the Sexiest Man Alive. “What makes Dwayne the sexiest man alive? Honestly, it’s the vulnerability he has,” Reynolds said. He also added: “He has access to a great wellspring of his own vulnerability, and I love that about him. It’s also a wild juxtaposition from his kind of persona as this ultra-macho kind of overly, you know, everything sort of bigger is better. But, on the inside he’s incredibly vulnerable and, and that’s something I think is really beautiful.”

