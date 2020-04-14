Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman has evolved and matured as a character
"The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise," Gadot told Empire magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said that "something crazy" will happen involving Chris Pine's alter ego Steve Trevor.
"However, she's very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she's guarded. And then something crazy happens."
Gadot opened up about how she and Jenkins were keen on working with Pine again.
"Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and (co-writer) Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back."
