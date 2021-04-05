Gal Gadot shares BTS & wishes Wonder Woman 1984 team as they win Best Action Performance at SAG Awards 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984film beat the likes of Da 5 Bloods, Mulan, News of the World and The Trial of the Chicago 7 to win the prestigious SAG award.

Gal Gadot starred Wonder Woman 1984 has many reasons to celebrate and one of them is their Screen Actor's Guild award which the team won today. At the SAG Awards 2021, Wonder Woman 1984 bagged an award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film beat the likes of Da 5 Bloods, Mulan, News of the World and The Trial of the Chicago 7 to win the prestigious SAG award.

While the awards show was held virtually and was a pre-taped show, the cast did not get to thank their fans and the SAG. However, Gal Gadot covered up for that as she took to Instagram to share some precious BTS moments and congratulate the film's action cast.

Gal Gadot wrote, "Huge CONGRATS to our unbelievable #WW84 stunt team for winning the Actor for Outstanding Action Performance by a stunt ensemble tonight at the @sagawards! They are the hardest working people in the bizz, amazing artists and athletes and not only were they such a huge part of this action packed film. But they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you and the incredible work you've put into this movie! Thank you all."

The actress' post included videos and photos of herself, her body double and the stunt persons. Check it out below:

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis win Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Share your comment ×