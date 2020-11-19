Gal Gadot shares thoughts on Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas Day release on HBO Max: It wasn't an easy decision

While also releasing in US theatres, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 is also heading to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2020. Read the 35-year-old actress and director Patty Jenkins' statements on the same below.

DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, which has been a victim of several release date delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially has a release date. The Patty Jenkins directorial will release in US theatres on Christmas Day 2020 and will also be heading to HBO Max.

Taking to Twitter, Gadot shared a statement revealing her thoughts on Wonder Woman 1984 releasing on HBO Max. "IT’S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts," Gal penned.

"Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in," the 35-year-old actress concluded.

Mirroring Gadot's stance, Jenkins tweeted, "THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.

In response to Gal's tweet, Patty was all praises for the actress' performance in Wonder Woman 1984 as she tweeted back, "I can't wait for the world to see this amazing woman on the screen. She'll blow your mind and warm your heart. @GalGadot killed it in this film, and she does all that great and hard work for only the most honorable reasons. She is a true #Wonderwoman so I hope you enjoy. #WW84"

Check out Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' statements on Wonder Woman 1984 heading to HBO Max below:

Also starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the blockbuster 2017 DCEU film Wonder Woman.

