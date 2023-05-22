Gal Gadot shares throwback PICS as she returns to Fast and Furious franchise after a decade

Risen from the dead! Gal Gadot feels nostalgic but happy at the same time as she makes her first appearance in the Fast and the Furious series after a decade. She has returned to the well-known Fast and Furious franchise in the latest movie ‘Fast X’,which hit the theaters on Friday, May 19. The 38-year-old actress last appeared in the movie Fast and Furious 6 in 2013.

She took to her Instagram to share two photos of herself as the Fast and Furious character ‘Gisele’. Along with the pictures, she wrote "Missed my Fast family! I'm so giddy with enthusiasm. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together,' she concluded.

In the first picture, the Wonder Woman actor has her brown hair flying in the wind as she gazes off into the horizon. While the second photo features all of the main cast on the beach. Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster commented on Gal's post: 'YES!!!! Welcome back!' The post has amassed over 1 million likes in less than eight hours.

What role did Gal Gadot portray in Fast and Furious?

Gadot played the role of Gisele Yashar in the series. She was murdered in the 2013 installment. Fast X, the most recent installment in the Fast and the Furious series, was released on May 19. Gal Gadot makes a brief cameo appearance in the film during the post-credit scene. With the latest tweet, it may be assumed that the actress will fully return to the franchise for Fast and the Furious 11—the series' last film. The popular action series is coming to a close, and "Fast X" is the first part of a two-part conclusion.

About Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious films have received a lot of praise and have been very profitable throughout the years. Street racing, heists, and espionage are included in the action film series. The Fast and Furious franchise changed its focus from street racing in the first several films to heists and spy thrillers with the fifth installment, which was a huge commercial success.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were the stars of the Fast and Furious films. But because Paul Walker passed away in 2013, Fast & Furious 7 was his final motion picture. The franchise is linked to actors like Dwayne Johnson, Shad Moss, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham as well.

