Gal Gadot spends time with husband Yaron Varsano ahead of 'hectic months'; See their love filled click

Gal Gadot took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her beautiful Saturday outing with her husband Yaron Varsano. The actress who recently had one of her big releases with Death on the Nile is all set to get back to work after promoting her recent film. The Wonder Woman star is expected to return to the shooting of her third film in the DC franchise soon and also has other big projects lined up.

Amid her packed schedule, it seems Gal wanted to make sure to spend time with her husband and wrote a note about the same in her recent post. Sharing a photo of the duo sharing a kiss, Gal in the captions wrote, "Since the next couple of months are going to be so busy and hectic we decided to spend this beautiful Saturday outdoors in the winter sun, taking some family time off before diving in to some incredibly exciting new projects."

The adorable photo of the couple received a lot of love from Gadot's fans as well as friends. Actress Isla Fisher commenting on the post wrote, "Couple goals" along with red heart emojis. Also, Lily Collins dropped a string of hearts on the sweet post. The photos shared by Gal showed the duo enjoying a stroll in the park.

Check out Gal Gadot's post here:

As for Gal's upcoming projects, the actress not only has Wonder Woman 3 but will also be soon shooting the Red Notice sequel. The actress has also been signed on for a spy thriller, Heart Of Stone along with Jamie Dornan and also will be seen as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.

