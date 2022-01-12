Gal Gadot to star in and produce Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief remake

Gal Gadot will be starring in the new reboot of the classic romantic thriller, To Catch A Thief. The Wonder Woman star and her spouse Jaron Varsano will be producing the film together, via their company, Pilot Wave, alongside Fast And Furious' Neal Moritz, who will also back the project under his banner. Fans are already highly anticipating the release of the movie.

The iconic original was directed by Alfred Hitchcock in 1955, based on David Dodge's novel. The film was star-studded with Cary Grant as the innocent ex-thief suspected to have returned to his former ways alongside the gorgeous icy-blonde Grace Kelly. The details of the new plot for the remake remain unknown as Eileen Jones, best known for her writing in the Fox series Prodical Son, sealed the deal to pen the project. As reported by Deadline, the movie will be set up at Paramount, the studio behind the OG.

Gal Gadot was last seen in the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice beside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The Israeli actress has a lot on her plate as she'll be transforming into the fairest evil queen for her next role in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs and star in the adaptation of Agatha Cristie's "Death On The Nile".

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller featuring Gadot beside Kenneth Branagh, Ali Fazal and Letitia Wright, amongst many others. Fans are also eager to see the actress grace the stage in Cleopatra and re-star in another edition of the DC superhero film series, Wonder Woman 3.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot opens up on her upcoming movie Cleopatra; Says she'll tell 'the story the world needs to hear now