Gal Gadot TEASES a bigger return for Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman 3

It was recently confirmed by director Patty Jenkins during the DC FanDome event that Wonder Woman 3 is in the works and will have Gal Gadot reprising her role. While the film's script is being kept under wraps, Gal in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, opened up about being excited to work on the upcoming film and also how it remains special for her with OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter's addition to it.

Revealing how Lynda Carter has been her mentor ever since she took on the role of Wonder Woman, Gal said, "First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one", via The Hollywood Reporter.

Considering how delighted fans were to see Carter make an appearance in Wonder Woman: 1984, the actress further hinted that the OG Wonder Woman actress will have a bigger role this time as she told THR, "It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."

As for Wonder Woman 3, there's a possibility that the film will be set in a present-day timeline considering director Patty Jenkins had previously mentioned that she's done exploring the character in the past after the first two films.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot REVEALS if her daughters will make a cameo again in Wonder Woman 3