Gal Gadot teases 'delicious' and 'dramatic' Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming Snow White live-action adaptation

After the release of Disney's controversial and highly debated The Little Mermaid, fans are looking forward to the next live-action adaptation aka Snow White. The upcoming musical fantasy film is on the list of the most anticipated films of next year. Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the Marc Webb directorial, has now teased her role, and here's what she said.

Gal Gadot on playing the Evil Queen in Snow White

The 38-year-old will be essaying the popular villain Evil Queen in Snow White, which is based on Disney’s 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. During a chat with Vogue Hong Kong, the Wonder Woman star said, "I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain." Gadot's casting was first announced in November 2021.

She teased, "And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things." The actress concluded, "And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out." Previously, Gadot told People that it was important to understand what makes the Evil Queen tick because the character's "evilness is interesting, and not just flat."

She added that she didn't want her to be evil just for the sake of being evil because there is a complexity between her character and Snow White, who is played by Rachel Zegler. "It's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her," Gadot explained. The Fast and Furious and Death on the Nile actress further revealed that she likes knowing how someone would react to her role and people were intimidated by her when she played the Evil Queen.

Gadot, whose upcoming release is Netflix's Heart of Stone, explained that even though the character is not aggressive, it is very intimidating. She continued that playing the character felt great to her because it's very effective in the story. The actress feels it is enjoyable to play a villain in a fairy tale because one can "go bigger" and "be more theatrical" while speaking through body language. Filmed from March to July 2022, Snow White has been co-written by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and is all set for a theatrical release on March 22, 2024.

