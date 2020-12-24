Gal Gadot thanks Hrithik Roshan after latter says watching Wonder Woman 1984 was an 'exhilarating experience'

Hrithik Roshan tweeted about his positive theatre experience post watching Wonder Woman 1984 and thanked Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman. Read below to know how Gal reacted to HR's kind, warm words.

After Tenet, if there's a big-ticket Hollywood release in India that many were anticipating, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot returns back to the silver screen as the beloved superhero Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince and along with her, we have Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor while Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal get added to the mix as dangerous villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord.

As WW84 finally released in India today, i.e. December 24, amongst the early moviegoers was , who took his kids to watch the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film with all the safety precautions in place. Besides tweeting about his safe theatre experience gushing about how "home is where the hearts is" and calling cinemas his "wonderland," HR quipped how he was watching WW84 with his other superhero mask, referring to the on-screen superhero he plays, Krrish. Moreover, Roshan shared some screenshots of Gadot in WW84 while also penning a positive review for the Patty Jenkins directorial.

"Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team" the 46-year-old actor tweeted.

In response to Hrithik's kind, warm words, Gal tweeted back, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot's tweet conversation about Wonder Woman 1984 below:

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

Gal Gadot x Hrithik Roshan is an interaction we didn't know we needed! We're already envisioning these two gorgeous human beings sharing screen space in a movie!

