Gal Gadot's latest parenting move includes her signature 'please go to sleep' dance; WATCH now

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has strong parenting hacks just like every other parent out there! Recently, the actress shared a brand new tip for new mothers and that includes her ‘please go to sleep’ dance. In a video, Gadot can be seen dancing in a restaurant with her newborn in her arms.

While everyone seems to be enjoying their dinner, Gadot is up on her feet, swaying from one side to the other, for her baby to fall asleep! The doting mother took to Instagram to share the same tip with her fans who are also new parents. “My signature ‘please go to sleep’ dance,” she captioned the post. The video was also an adorable song, Bill Wither‘s “Lovely Day.”

Take a look at her video:

The mommy was rocking her daughter Daniella, who is only 3 months old! Taking to the comment section, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul wrote, “I know that dance.” The actor shares a daughter named Story with his wife Lauren Parsekian.

Robin Wright, who played Antiope in the Wonder Woman movies also sent well wishes to the mother. “Congratulations on number 3 sweet Gal!!!” Wright wrote. Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano welcomed their third child Daniella in June. The duo got married in 2008 and are now parents to three daughters, Alma, 9, Maya, 4, and Daniella, 3 months!

Gadot has always shared several endearing moments of her family with her fans. “My sweet family,” she captioned the family photo. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family,” Gadot penned, right before Daniella’s birth.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot SHARES a video from her first Comic Con: The last 7 years were an amazing ride