Gal Gadot's version of a star studded Imagine receives backlash on social media amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shared her version of Imagine. The star-studded video sees many celebrities like Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell among many others. When the actress and former beauty queen, Gal Gadot shared the video on her IGTV, the social media users were quick to criticize the video, saying that if the actress was so concerned she could have just donated some money to those who have lost their livelihood due to the current Coronavirus outbreak.

A social media user even called her 'deep-pocketed' and questioned why can't these celebrities donate to charities who are working for the people who lost their jobs and source of income. Now, the 3-minute video that the Wonder Woman actress shared features all the celebrities crooning the song Imagine turn by turn thereby giving the social media users a glimpse of the self-isolation time.

Miss Israel 2004, Gal Gadot, is now receiving a lot of backlash for her Imagine video. Many social media users have called the video, 'cringe' and 'out of touch.' If the social media backlash is anything to go by, the attempt made by the actress did not resonate with the social users. Many Hollywood actors have shared their feelings about the self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak on their social media handles.

Credits :instagram

