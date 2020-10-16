Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 to not release on Christmas? Here's what Patty Jenkins, Pedro Pascal have to say

Going through multiple release date changes, Wonder Woman 1984 may be heading towards another imminent delay and director Patty Jenkins as well as Pedro Pascal will not be surprised if it does.

Wonder Woman 1984 was touted as one of the biggest films to release in 2020, especially, with how massively successful Gal Gadot's first outing was in terms of box-office moolah. Along with Gadot, Chris Pine was all set to return as Steve Trevor with the new additions being Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig as the villains' Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Even Patty Jenkins returns as the director, promising a power-packed superhero film.

Then COVID-19 struck! While initially slated for a June 5 release, we saw Wonder Woman 1984 jump to the August 14 date before being pushed to October 2. Eventually, the highly-awaited DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film was delayed to a Christmas 2020 release; i.e. December 25. In a recent interview with Variety, when Patty Jenkins was asked if another delay is on the horizon when it comes to Wonder Woman 1984's release date, the filmmaker confessed, "I don’t think anybody can be confident of anything right now. We just don’t know what the course of COVID is going to be like."

However, Jenkins was quick to add that she's "very hopeful" for a Christmas miracle and feels it's "totally possible" to her that Wonder Woman 1984 will release on December 25.

On the other hand, Pascal shared with Variety that as far as movie releases are concerned, along with the tremendous way that the movie industry is having to improvise around these circumstances surrounding COVID-19, nothing is surprising. "We’re all getting used to things shifting day-to-day, hour-to-hour, you know? That’s what we’re all dealing with," Pedro concluded.

Do you think Wonder Woman 1984 will release on Christmas 2020 or do you think a delay to next year is the more sensible option? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Variety

