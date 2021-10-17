Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 is in the works CONFIRMS director Patty Jenkins

Gal Gadot is coming back as Wonder Woman for a third film and the big news was recently confirmed by director Patty Jenkins on Saturday, October 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event. Jenkins provided an update on the film being in the works and promised it was going to be exciting during a chat with former Wonder Woman from 70s series, Lynda Carter.

Jenkins who has helmed the past two Wonder Woman films spoke about what the character means to her and more during the DC event. Although, in a major update, she mainly spoke about the upcoming Wonder Woman movie and said, "We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3."

Adding further, Jenkins said, "Gal, who's so bummed not to be here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all, three, very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

In June, Gadot welcomed her third baby with her husband Yaron Varsano. The couple is also parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

As for Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins had previously hinted that the film won't be set in the past. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview about what would be next for the franchise, she had said it will be a contemporary story without giving away anything about where it might be set. While the third installment has now been confirmed, the release date and more details are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot SHARES a video from her first Comic Con: The last 7 years were an amazing ride