Galentine Day Celebration: Aubrey Plaza reunites with Parks and Recreation crew to celebrate favorite holiday

Fans of Parks and Recreation were given a glimpse of the mini reunion on Galentine's Day. Aubrey Plaza and Rashida Jones shared a cute selfie on Instagram as the crew celebrated Galentine’s Day.

Galentine Day Celebration

On Monday, Rashida Jones shared a selfie with Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler on social media to mark the special day, which was made popular with the Parks and Recreation sitcom. Jones further captioned the post with ‘Happy Galentine’s Day from the original Gals!’. The selfie also included WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn.

Aubrey Plaza further shared the same picture on Instagram. The official Instagram account commented about feeling emotional with this mini reunion.

The Galentine’s Day concept was introduced in Parks and Recreation's second season, where Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope describes this holiday as the best day of the year. The characters celebrate Galentine Day on February 13 every year to celebrate with each other while leaving their significant other at home.

The Parks and Recreation cast also previously united for a special episode in 2020 to raise money for the charity.