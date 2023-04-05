Game Of Thrones: A new prequel based on Aegon Targayen’s conquest of Westeros to start rolling soon

The much-awaited Game Of Thrones prequel House Of the Dragon, which was released in 2022, earned immense love from the audiences of the original show across the globe. Now, the latest reports published by Variety suggest that the success of House of the Dragon has prompted the makers, HBO is keen to roll out yet another prequel to Game Of Thrones, very soon. The new reports suggest that the upcoming prequel will be based on Aegon Targayen’s conquest of Westeros.

The new Game Of Thrones prequel

According to the reports published by Variety, HBO intends to expand the world of Game Of Thrones further with more projects based on the universe, soon. However, no writer is attached to the project, even though sources say that the search is underway as HBO is keen to move forward and get it into development. The reports also suggest that there may be a feature component to the project, i.e. HBO and Warner Bros. would produce a feature film that would then lead into the potential series, though plans remain in flux.

The latest reports suggest that the plot of the series will narrate how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, with their massive army and three dragons will win six kingdoms in Westeros. The plot of the new prequel will lead to Aegon becoming the first king of Westeros. The series will be based 300 years before the Game Of Thrones timeline, explaining how the Targaryen Dynasty was founded.