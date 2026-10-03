Game of Thrones Aegon’s Conquest: From Story to Release, Here’s Everything to Know About Universe’s 1st High Fantasy Film

Game of Thrones fans have been delighted by the spin-off shows House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, the makers are all set to introduce the first-ever film in the universe, exploring the story of Aegon Targaryen’s conquest.

Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest - Everything to know about the film

The world of Game of Thrones is heading to the big screen for the first time. Warner Bros. has announced a theatrical release date for Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, a new film set centuries before the events of the original HBO series. The movie will explore one of the most important chapters in Westerosi history, particularly Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

Unlike House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which are television spin-offs, Aegon’s Conquest is being developed as a theatrical feature. It will mark the first feature film in the Game of Thrones franchise.

As the title suggests, the story will centre on Aegon I Targaryen, better known as Aegon the Conqueror. He invaded Westeros with his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, in an effort to bring much of the continent under one rule. The conquest took place roughly 300 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones and about a century before House of the Dragon .

The story depicts Aegon not only conquering Westeros alone. He arrived with three formidable dragons, Balerion, Vhagar and Meraxes, ridden by Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys, respectively. Their presence was crucial to the Targaryens’ military campaign and is likely to make dragons a major part of the film’s spectacle.

While further details about the casting have not yet been revealed, the new addition to the Game of Thrones franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on June 1, 2029. The film will be directed by Owen Harris, who has already worked within the Westeros universe, having directed episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The screenplay is being written by House of Cards and Andor fame Beau Willimon.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon’s fourth and final season has already been greenlit and is expected to release in 2028. Moreover, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is also set to return for a second season, which is likely to premiere in 2027.

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