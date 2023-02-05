Game of Thrones fame Rose Leslie and Kit Harington announce their second pregnancy , DETAILS inside

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Harington announced that their two-year-old child is about to be shocked as he will soon have a little sister or brother. Kit Harington further added about being terrified as it is different from their first pregnancy. The reality check came sooner in the second pregnancy and they quickly became more practical.

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have announced the news of their second pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, according to Page Six.

On The Tonight Show, Harington mentioned that their son has not quite grasped the concept of newborns entering the family. The couple are trying to prepare their son for the new baby and soon he will understand more.

Kit Harington plays the role of Jon Snow and Rose Leslie plays the role of Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's first child

The news of Harington and Leslie’s second baby came about two years after the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed their first baby, a son, in February 2021. News of their pregnancy was confirmed in September 2020 as Rose Leslie debuted her baby bump for U.K.’s Make Magazine.

Harington on The Tonight Show also mentioned that they were surprised as their two-year-old is now quite smart.

Leslie and Harington’s romance blossomed in the second season of Game of Thrones as they portrayed the lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow. The couple made their relationship official in 2016 as they attended their first red carpet outing together. Harington and Leslie married in June 2018 in a romantic ceremony at a church in Scotland.