The wait is over! As you hook up to the screens to watch House Of Dragons Season 2, filming on the Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already begun in Belfast, Ireland.

According to Variety, the show stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The show's official page has released Peter Claffey's first look in the series as Ser Duncan the Tall. While the franchise's other prequel series, House of the Dragon, was shot outside of London for its first two seasons, the relocation brings the franchise back to the same production base as Game of Thrones.

Check out the first look:

What is the storyline for the prequel?

According to the official logline, the prequel will trace the adventures of a young squire named Egg and a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall, who is valiant in the heart but naive.

The show's synopsis states that great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends during a period when the Targaryens still hold sway over the Iron Throne and the last dragon still haunts the people. The show is set 100 years before and 100 years after House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

Sarah Adina Smith will helm the first three of the six episodes in Season 1, while the remaining three will be directed by executive producer Owen Harris. The series is a tale about two heroes in Westeros during the Targaryens' dominion over the Iron Throne, is adapted for television by renowned author George R. R. Martin's The Hedge Knight

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and outstanding television series ever with a massive fan base across the globe. The epic series concluded five years ago with a disappointing last season, but the legend around Game of Thrones persisted with the reveal of House of the Dragon.

Although HBO has not revealed an exact release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, rumors indicate that the prequel series will air in 2025.

