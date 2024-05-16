HBO's decision to extend the Game of Thrones universe is not surprising given the enormous success of the House of the Dragon. The prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is based on the prequel novellas of George R. R. Martin, will be the next spin-off in the franchise. There are all signs that The Hedge Knight will be just as successful as House of the Dragon and the original series throughout its first few seasons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight gets a release window

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, an HBO drama series, is scheduled for release in 2025, HBO President Casey Bloys revealed on Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation. Bloys also revealed that the new show's production has begun.

The Hedge Knight takes place roughly halfway between the events of the first series and House of the Dragon in the timeline, taking place some 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. This series, in contrast to the main one, which has a large cast of characters, closely follows Dunk's point of view without any breaks. The story opens with Dunk, a poor knight entering his first tournament as the underdog, and a mysterious young child named Egg following him about, pleading to be his squire. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The official logline reads, "Great destinies, formidable opponents, and perilous exploits all await in an era when the Targaryen line still rules the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from live memory.

House of the Dragon to premiere in June

Furthermore, George R.R. Martin and the Game of Thrones crew are getting ready for the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon, a prequel series based on Martin's Fire & Blood. The next season, which airs on HBO on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will have Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) battling it out for control of Westeros, putting the country on the verge of civil war.

ALSO READ: Back In Action Confirms Fall Release Date For Cameron Diaz’s Comeback Thriller With Jamie Foxx; Deets Here