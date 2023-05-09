Game Of Thrones spin-off 'The Hedge Knight' and other shows put on hold due to Writers Strike; Read details

The Writers Guild of America strike has severely affected the pre-production works of many much-awaited upcoming projects, in both the television and film industries. As per the latest updates, the production of some of the most anticipated TV shows, including the upcoming Game Of Thrones spin-off, has been titled 'The Hegde Knight'. George RR Martin, the popular writer, and creator of the Game Of Thrones world, confirmed the reports in his recently released blog post.

Game Of Thrones spin-off put on hold for the duration of the strike

In his latest blog post, George RR Martin confirmed that the 'Writers room' of the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, which has been titled The Hegde Knight, has been closed for the duration of the strike. The veteran author, who is best known for the ongoing ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novels which the GOT series is based on, also offered his ‘Unequivocal support’ to the Writers’ strike, with his blog post. "I am not in Los Angeles, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild," reads his post.

The other affected shows

As per the reports, the last and final season of Stranger Things, Marvel's Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again, Abbot Elementary, Apple TV+ drama series Severence, Bunk'D Season 7, Evil Season 4, HBO's Hacks Season 3, The second season of Netflix's Unstable, YellowJackets, and many other shows have been put on hold owing to the ongoing WGA strike.

House of The Dragon Season 2 shoot to continue

However, in his blog post, George RR Martin confirmed that the shooting of House Of The Dragon Season 2 will continue, as the script work of the entire series was finished before the WGA strike started. "Across the ocean, the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’ started filming on April 11 and will continue in London and Wales. The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began," confirmed the writer.

"Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast, and crew… and of course, the dragons," George RR Martin concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Warner Bros strikes a massive deal with Canada’s Crave for Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones franchise and more