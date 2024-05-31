Jacob Anderson Talk About The Controversial Ending Of Game Of Thrones Season 8

Game of Thrones continues to be one of the most epic aired TV series, spanning the period of 8 seasons. The show tapped a global fanbase with its detailed and intriguing storyline of Westeros. However, the end of the show was not much appreciated by the fans. The concluding season, season 8, had comparatively fewer episodes and received negative feedback from viewers, who felt that the makers rushed the story towards its end.

Now one of the major characters, Jacob Anderson who portrays the character of Greyworm, opened up about his views on the show's ending. Anderson revealed that he expected a possible negative reception from the audience, however, it was something that excited him.

Jacob Anderson on the ending of Game of Thrones

Andreson played the role of Greyworm, commander of the Unsullied, the warrior-eunuchs of Astapor, in the series. His character and portrayal were largely appreciated by the viewers and critics alike. However, his character received a sad ending in the series as he was separated from both his love, Missandei, and his mistress, Daenerys Targaryen. The eighth season of Game of Thrones received the lowest rating from Rotten Tomatoes in comparison to its other seven seasons. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Now opening up about his perspective on the ending of Game of Thrones, nearly five years after the show’s run, Anderson revealed that he expected a mixed reaction from the public. In his recent interview with Men’s Health, the actor added that he could anticipate a possible public backlash, however, he was excited by these creative risks and firmly believed that the show concluded successfully for him.

Advertisement

“As soon as we got the scripts, I was like, this is going to be some real marmite. People are going to either love this or hate this. And for me, I find that exciting. That's my favorite kind of thing. When you're like, ‘This shouldn't work’ or ‘This feels risky.’ It feels kind of punk to just throw the rule book out. I understand why people were disappointed with certain things, but I thought it was a pretty fun way to end it, to be honest,” Anderson stated.

ALSO READ: ‘They Make It Worse’: George RR Martin Calls Out TV And Film Adaptations That Are Not Better Than Source Material

Jacob Anderson revealed his reasons to star in Interview with the Vampire

Talking about the unexpected creative risks of Game of Thrones, Anderson went ahead and shared that he sensed something similar in the script of Interview with the Vampire and this made him eventually sign the series.

Anderson reflected, “I also felt that way when the email came in to tape for a TV adaptation of Interview the Vampire, which is a very beloved film. There were loads of ‘90s movies adapted from books, but [they wanted] to do a faithful thing. Before I read the script, I was like, ‘This sounds both generic and very risky.’”

The actor shared that after reading the script he felt both authenticity and risk in the series’ script, making him all excited to be a part of it. Anderson further mentioned that he genuinely likes these good yet risky scripts, making him all excited about the project.

The GOT actor added, “And then I read it and I was like, ‘Oh, this is nuts. This is amazing. Not only is this beautifully written, but it feels genuinely risky and doesn't feel like anything else that's being made.’ I love things like that. So there's a little demon in me that when I read the Season 8 scripts for Game of Thrones, I was like, ‘Cool, let's go. Let's do it.’”

Jacob Anderson’s recent remarks surely offered a well-rounded viewpoint in the production of the concluding season of Game of Thrones. Despite the public’s mixed reception the series’ season 8 still managed to get 32 Emmy nominations, the highest nominations ever received by a single season in history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Geroge R.R. Martin Opens Up About His Opinion of Book To Screen Adaptations; Says 'They Make it Worse'