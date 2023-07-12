Game, Set, Motherhood: Naomi Osaka celebrates the arrival of her first child with rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka, the renowned four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, have joyfully welcomed their first child—a baby girl—in Los Angeles as reported by PEOPLE. The news reveals the couple's excitement as they embark on their journey as parents, with both mother and daughter are reported to be in good health.

A celebration of life and love for Naomi Osaka and Cordae

Osaka and Cordae shared their pregnancy announcement in January through Instagram, and the couple recently celebrated the impending arrival of their little one with a princess-themed baby shower, where Osaka revealed the baby's gender—a girl. The tennis star's Instagram post was adorned with pink and purple balloons, radiating happiness and anticipation for their new addition.

Naomi Osaka embraces motherhood with gratitude

Reflecting on her upcoming role as a mother, Osaka expressed her desire to be the best version of herself for her daughter. She acknowledged the challenges and cherished moments that lie ahead, emphasizing her commitment to providing a loving and nurturing environment. Osaka's pregnancy journey has brought about a renewed appreciation for her tennis career, and she looks forward to balancing her passions while embracing the joys of motherhood.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone: Kevin Costner to pay THIS whooping amount to estranged wife for child support

ALSO READ: Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss make stylish pregnancy reveals at the 2023 MET Gala red carpet

Naomi Osaka's plans for Tennis

Naomi Osaka Revealed in the past, during an interview with Japanese TV, her plans for Tennis comeback and Olympic Gold. At the time of the pregnancy announcement, Osaka was already on a break from the sport, allowing her to focus on motherhood and take the necessary time to reset before making her highly anticipated return to tennis. Reflecting on her future plans, Osaka expressed her determination to perform even better than before and set her sights on competing in Australia the following year. She also shared her aspirations of winning the gold medal for Japan at the upcoming Olympics, despite the challenges of playing on clay, a surface she was actively working to improve on. Additionally, Osaka revealed her goal to double her impressive tally of four Grand Slam titles, aiming for a remarkable total of eight.

As Naomi Osaka and Cordae embark on this new chapter as parents, the world eagerly anticipates the bright future ahead for their baby girl. The tennis superstar's journey as a mother adds another dimension to her inspiring story, as she continues to make her mark both on and off the court.

ALSO READ: Why is Sukihana trending on Twitter? Here’s everything to know about rapper's NSFW video leak