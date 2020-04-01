Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke offers a virtual date to raise money for COVID 19 relief fund

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke shared a video on her IGTV wherein she offers a virtual date in exchange for donations for the COVID 19 relief fund.

The Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke shared a video on her IGTV wherein she offers a virtual date in exchange for donations for the COVID 19 relief fund. In the video, Emilia Clarke is seen talking about how there is a need to create more beds for those suffering from the Coronavirus. She further states that she aims at raising 250000 pounds for the relief fund. Emilia Clarke says that whoever can come forward with a donation can have a virtual dinner date with her. Emilia jokingly adds that she isn't much of a cook, but can try her hand at it, and the other person can also share some interesting stories and videos with her during their dinner date.

The actress who essays Daenerys Targaryen in the popular series Game of Thrones said that she is helping an organization called SameYou and other partners in the US like Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and University College London Hospital in England. The actress who is a favourite among the Game of Thrones fans stated further that she is also looking to build a virtual rehabilitation clinic for those who have survived brain injuries. The idea behind the virtual rehabilitation clinic is to make sure that the survivors do not feel lonely. According to media reports, Emilia Clarke had suffered two brain aneurysms when she came on board to play Daenerys Targaryen.

As per the news reports, the initiative started by SameYou is looking to vacate beds for the COVID-19 patients by moving those recovering from brain injuries and strokes to a home that is safe and secure. The actress will choose 12 people at random who have donated to SameYou for a virtual dinner date states a news report.

