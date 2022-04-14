Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt arrested under suspicion of alleged sexual offence against minor

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly having "sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines" on the internet. The news reaches headlines just days before Gatt's upcoming supernatural horror release, Titanic 666. For those unversed, Gatt essayed the role of Thenn Warg, the Free Folk tribe member in the HBO fantasy series.

In a press release on Tuesday, the LAPD announced, via ET, "On April 6, 2022, around 4:45 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a residential search warrant at the home of Joseph Gatt... after they received information that Gatt had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines." The statement continued, "He was subsequently arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant for California Penal Code 288.3(a) – Contact with a Minor for Sexual Offense."

Meanwhile, the police informed that the case was an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with additional information to step forward and state their piece. Though Gatt was released on a USD 5000 bail, he later took to Twitter to deny all allegations against him. On Wednesday, Gatt wrote in a lengthy post, "I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and complete untrue allegations recently leveled against me." He went on and staunchly repudiated all charges against him as he penned, "They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless."

Check out Joseph Gatt's Twitter statement below:

As for the investigation, the actor clarified that he was "fully cooperating" with the police and shared that wants to get to the bottom of the case. He added, " I look forward to clearing my good name." He also thanked his friends and supporters who still stand beside him and noted that he could not further comment on the issue due to legal reasons.

