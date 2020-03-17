Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus; Says 'We are self isolating at home'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Game of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has revealed the same through the medium of a long Instagram post.

In a shocking state of events, Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Norwegian actor is popular among the folks for portraying the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series Game of Thrones. This comes as a shock for many people who still cannot believe that their favorite star has fallen victim to the dangerous pandemic. Earlier, many other noted stars including Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kristofer Hivju reveals that he and his family are in self-isolation at home as long as it takes. The actor also informs his fans about being in good health. He states that he has only minor symptoms of a cold. He further says that there are people at higher risk for whom the virus might be a devastating diagnosis. The After Earth star urges his fans to be extra careful, wash their hands and keep 1.5 meters distance from other. He has also asked them to go quarantine and do everything they can to stop the virus from spreading.

Check out Kristofer Giantsbane’s post below:

He further writes, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.” Kristofer Hivju is considered to be one of the most promising and sought after actors in current times. He has appeared in numerous popular movies including After Earth, The Last King and The Fate of the Furious.

