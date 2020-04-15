Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju & wife recover from COVID 19; Says, 'We are safe and sound'

Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones fame has revealed through an Instagram post that he and his wife have fully recovered from Coronavirus. The actor has also urged his fans to maintain social distancing and wash hands properly.

There’s some good news for all the ardent fans of Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju. The promising actor has survived his battle with the deadly Coronavirus. Yes, you heard it right. He has announced the same through the medium of a long Instagram post. The entire world was in a state of deep shock when Kristofer announced a few days earlier about testing positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian star and his family were under home quarantine for the past few days.

Talking about his recovery, here’s what Kristofer writes, “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”

Check out Kristofer Hivju’s latest post below:

As we can see, The Fate of the Furious actor has urged his fans once again to maintain social distance and wash hands properly. He has also asked them to take care of each other during such a strange time. He haso shared a picture with his wife on the same Instagram post which is proof that they are now hale and hearty. On the professional front, Kristofer has appeared in multiple movies including The Last King and After Earth. His popularity reached greater heights after being a part of Game of Thrones in which he portrayed the role of Tormund Giantsbane.

