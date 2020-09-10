Game of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg passes away at 82 after losing battle with cancer

Dame Diana Rigg has just passed away at the age of 82, it was revealed in March that she was suffering from cancer.

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82. Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, told BBC she died of cancer, after being diagnosed in March. "She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession," she added.

Stirling went on to say: "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. I will miss her beyond words." Sir Tom Stoppard also added: "For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous."

Her previous director Jonathan Kent also honoured the actress by saying that she was a "combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress - one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers". He added: "Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre."

Her agent Simon Beresford said she "died at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time". "Dame Diana was a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors."

Dame Diana was the only woman who became Mrs James Bond. She played Tracy in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Her more recent roles included the Duchess of Buccleuch in ITV's Victoria and Mrs Pumphrey in Channel 5's new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small. Olenna Tyrell made her final appearance in Game of Thrones last year.

