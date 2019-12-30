Game of Thrones: Alfie Allen pays tribute to Theon's body double Andrew Dunbar: Saddened to hear of his death

In what came as shocking and saddening news for the team of Game of Thrones, extra and Theon Greyjoy's body double Andrew Dunbar passed away on Christmas Eve. Alfie Allen, who played Theon, paid tribute to Andrew on Instagram.

In what was a shocker for many, it was recently reported that Game of Thrones extra Andrew Dunbar was no more. For the unversed, Andrew also played the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy and passed away in his home in Martinez Avenue, East Belfast. The funeral will take place today, i.e. December 30, 2019, and many members from the cast and crew of GoT are expected to attend and pay their condolences. The actor, who was also an artist and a DJ was only in his early 30s.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Andrew and express his grief and shock over the untimely demise is Alfie himself, who had a close working equation with the actor. "Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family is going through," Allen wrote heartbreakingly and added, "RIP Andrew xxx."

May Andrew Dunbar rest in peace.

Principle Stills Photographer for Game of Thrones, Helen Sloan had shared with Belfast Live, "An excellent addition to Thrones all the way through. A beautiful performer - and a great guy to have around. Andy - an absolute dote. The last time I saw him was at [our friend’s] funeral. And we shared a warm but silent hug. I wish we could have chatted more."

On the other hand, Katrina Doran, makeup artist on Game of Thrones disclosed to Belfast Live that Andrew was one of her favourite extras on the show for his vibrant personality.

