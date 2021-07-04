Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa congratulates Aquaman co star Amber Heard on new baby via sweet message

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa recently sent best wishes to his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard who recently welcomed a baby girl. Scroll down to see what he said.

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa recently congratulated his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard on welcoming a baby! If you didn’t know, earlier this week, the 35-year-old actress announced that she had recently welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh, via surrogate on Instagram.

Since sharing the news, Amber has been bombarded with good wishes from friends and fans, now, Amber‘s Aquaman co-star also took to the comments to congratulate her “Congratulations,” the 41-year-old actor commented with a red heart on the photo of Amber and 12-week-old daughter Oonagh. Jason himself has two kids, son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, and daughter Lola, 13, with wife Lisa Bonet.

While announcing the news a few days aogo, Amber wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you,” she began her note, sharing a photo of her and her baby daughter. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she continued. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she went on to say. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Amber‘s Magic Mike XXL costar Andie MacDowell also sent her well wishes, writing, “Congratulations It’s absolutely the best part of life.”

