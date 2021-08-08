Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington admits having suicidal thoughts; Recalls feeling like a ‘shameful person’

Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington recently opened up about the “traumatic” events which led him to quit alcohol. The actor, 34, also opened up about his struggle with mental health and the decision that followed. In a candid chat with The Times, Kit said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”

“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person,” Kit continued. “And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’ One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots.”

“I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life,” he added.

While talking about depression, Kit was asked if he ever felt suicidal, he said: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course,” he said. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”

​​Also Read: Kit Harington gets candid about ‘mental health difficulties’ after GOT; Reveals why he took hiatus post finale