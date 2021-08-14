Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington reveals the most ‘USELESS’ parenting advice he received; FIND OUT

Game Of Thrones alum Kit Harington recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday and during his appearance, the 34-year-old actor performed a piano ballad cover of Train’s hit single Drops of Jupiter!

“Years ago we had an idea for a bit called ‘Straight Up Goes for it.’ It was a simple idea. We wanted somebody to come out and straight-up sing ‘Drops of Jupiter’ by the band Train. That’s it,” Jimmy explained. “The sketch has been our white whale. We’ve been pitching it for years, to dozens of people. Famous people. That you know and love… They all passed on it. But not tonight. Tonight that changes because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it.”

After the performance, Jimmy and Kit sat down for a candid chat and discussed how he and his GOT co-star and wife Rose Leslie had their first baby six months ago. Kit also joked about steering clear of “useless” parenting advice he’s received. “So much advice. Anyone who’s a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it. And it’s all useless. It’s all useless. It’s stuff like, ‘It’s gonna be great, you’re gonna love it, what a wonderful thing,’” he joked.

“No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you’ve not interviewed, who doesn’t know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can’t kick him out. That’s basically parenting, I think.”

