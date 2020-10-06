Game Of Thrones alum Sophie Turner shows off husband Joe Jonas’ new tattoos on Instagram

Joe Jonas seems to have gotten 3 new tattoos after welcoming daughter Willa with wife and Game Of Thrones alumni Sophie Turner, scroll down for the photo of Joe’s new inks.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas has some new tattoos on his arm and his wife Sophie Turner is highlighting Joe’s new inks to their fans! The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress took to her Instagram Stories on October 5 to share a photo of Joe, 31, eating lunch with her.

The picture showcased three new tattoos on Joe‘s forearms which represented the principle, “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” In the pic, he has pink hair, which he debuted last week for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans have also noticed that in the background of the photo, you can see some of Joe and Sophie‘s daughter Willa‘s toys. See the photo below.

After welcoming their daughter Willa Jonas on July 22, Joe and Sophie have mostly been keeping it lowkey, taking care of their tiny munchkin, except for the occasional selfies and photos on Instagram. Last week, Joe's 13 million Instagram followers were treated to gorgeous photos of the beautiful couple. On 28th September, Jonas took to his IG page to post an adorable mirror selfie of the pair.

In the photo, the fellow Jonas brother was seen clicking the snap from his mobile phone wearing a simple black tee while his cropped blonde hairdo was replaced by longer black curly locks. However, attention was diverted to his face mask which was adorned like a Phantom mask while his hair was pulled back by a headband. On the other hand, a hazy Sophie was seen looking ethereal in a baby pink and white striped shirt while her blond locks were pulled back with a barbie pink headband as she stared at her hubby.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner looks exhausted in a rare appearance in Joe Jonas' TikTok video after welcoming daughter Willa

Share your comment ×