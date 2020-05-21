Game of Thrones Climax 2.0: Not Bran, Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen as joint rulers; How would you end series?

It's been a year since Game of Thrones' series finale came out and fans were left deeply disappointed with how the iconic show ended. If you had a chance to rewrite the climax of Game of Thrones, how would it end?

It's been a year since fans had to say goodbye to Game of Thrones, as the series finale aired on May 19, 2019. The end was met with a negative response as the entire season 8 was panned for its shoddy storytelling. For years, GoT reigned supreme for its classic storytelling, with major credits to George R.R. Martin, whose The Song of Ice and Fire helped create Game of Thrones. While the acting performances were lauded in Game of Thrones Season 8, the character arcs of fan-favourites led to major disappointment.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The fact that it was Bran Stark who became the eventual King of the Six Kingdoms with Drogon destroying the Iron Throne really irked fans to no end. Moreover, the fact that Daenerys Targaryen was killed by Jon Snow to romanticise 'Duty is the love of death,' was not appreciated either. Moreover, Dany's sudden Mad Queen antics and Jon being relegated back to The Wall left fans puzzled as many thought one of the two characters, maybe even both, would win the Iron Throne and rule over the seven kingdoms.

With 1.5 million signatures in a fan petition to remake season 8, we wonder, if you were given a chance to write the climax of Game of Thrones, what creative decisions would you have taken? Would Jon and Dany jointly win the Iron Throne, with Snow being the rightful heir to the throne as Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark's son or would Bran Stark still be the final winner? Would Jaime Lannister stay with Brienne of Tarth in Winterfell or will he be The Prince That Was Promised and kill Cersei Lannister himself? Would Arya Stark accept Gendry's proposal or would Jon Snow kill The Night King? Would Sansa Stark end up with Tyrion Lannister or would Theon Greyjoy come out of The Battle of Winterfell alive?

With countless approaches as to how the iconic series could have ended, let us know how your Game of Thrones Climax 2.0 would look like if you replaced David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as the writers. Let us know your dream ending in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

