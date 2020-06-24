Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin gives an update on The Winds of Winter: It's going to be a huge book

Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin aims to release the sixth installment of his famous fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire sooner than you think. Read on to know more about the novel's update.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin shared that being in lockdown has helped him make "steady progress" on The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth installment of his fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. The renowned author, who spent the last few months in a cabin in the mountains posted a blog post on Tuesday, sharing with fans that he is doing his best to keep safe in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and expects to complete the upcoming book in 2021.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress,” Martin wrote. He said he's written multiple chapters of the upcoming novel, but explained that the book still has "a long way to go," but admitted that it's going to be a "great book." "I have bad days that get me down, and good days that lift me up," Martin said. "But all in all I'm pleased with how things are going," he added.

Martin also went on to reflect on how he felt "heartbroken" after being compelled to cancel his trip to Wellington, New Zealand for the 78th World Science Fiction Conference, but mentioned that he will visit Wellington next year when "COVID-19 and 'The Winds of Winter', both will hopefully be over."

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: George RR Martin wants to keep THIS character alive in Winds of Winter unlike GOT

He also gave fans an update on several of his other projects, including the Game of Thrones prequel, The House of the Dragon, which he says is “coming along wonderfully.” At some point, he's also working to bring Who Fears Death and Wild Cards to the small screen. He added, “We have feature films in development adapted from my stories, including Sandkings and The Ice Dragon. The Lost Lands is also being adapted as a television show.”

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×