Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen's white fur coat seen in season 8 had THIS hidden meaning; Find Out

Although it enjoyed a massive fan base, the final season of Game of Thrones was beyond doubt the most controversial seasons of the HBO series. The biggest character misstep, according to the angry fans, was the death of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. The sudden twist in her character arc, from a woman determined to save humanity from White Walkers to a queen who goes mad with power, just did not sit well with the viewers. However, it turns out, the makers might have teased the supposedly surprising turn of events during the season and the fans were just too busy to notice.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, GOT costume designer Michele Clapton revealed that the white fur coat with red linings that Daenerys donned when she first arrived in Westeros, actually spoke volumes about her mental state and where her story was headed. When the designer initially started creating the outfit keeping in mind that Daenerys would need to stay warm while riding her dragon, she eventually realised that the colour of the material signified so much more. She realised that while every battle she fought during the course of the show was for her own gain, the battle against the white walkers was a completely selfless deed for a greater good.

Post the war, she started seeing herself as a saviour, an angel of mercy, hence the white outfit. “I decided that actually, it's the first time she's performed a completely selfless task. So, I loved this idea, as I developed this costume, that it's almost [as if] she sees herself as this saviour, this angel. And so when she arrives and descends on this dragon, she is this sort of angel of mercy. I think it just said so much about her mental state at the time, how she saw herself," Clapton explained.

During the end of season 8, Daenerys’ outfits took a much more noticeable turn as the character started wearing dark coloured harder fabric clothes. During the fall of King's Landing, when the mother of dragons ends up burning the city down, Daenerys can be seen wearing a black outfit made of leather, paired with a dragon-like cape. Everything about the particular consume screamed power and evil.

For the unversed, in the finale episode, Jon Snow infamously betrays his ladylove Daenerys Targaryen, just as she is about to sit on the Iron Throne. Once Daenerys is killed, her last surviving dragon flies away with Daenerys' dead body, and that was the end of Khaleesi in Game of Thrones, an ending that left many fans angry.

