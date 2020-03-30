Game Of Thrones’ dire wolf dog named Odin passes away after battle with cancer
Odin, the dog who played Bran Stark's pet dire wolf Summer in the famous series Game of Thrones, died after battling cancers for months. Odin’s family had been constantly sharing details about his health with fans on social media and on March 26, they revealed that the dog had passed away. The dog appeared in the 1st season of GOT. In the episode, it was adopted by Isaac Hempstead Wright’s character Bran Stark. Announcing the news of Odin’s demise on Facebook, the dog’s family paid a tribute for him.
Speaking about the 10-year-old pup, the family wrote, “Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. “It's difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1,” the post read.

Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
Reportedly, Odin is survived by his brother Thor, the dog who played the part of Grey Wind, the dire wolf adopted by Robb Stark in GOT. Odin’s family had been taking donations to help pay for the dog’s cancer treatments since November and in the statement, they thanked all the people who contributed. “We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time,” the post read.
After their roles in the show were over, Odin and Thor continues to work for the GOT fans and frequently in GOT sets fan tours. Visitors would travel with the two dogs and roam around sets like Winterfell, The Twins, and Haunted Forest. Many fans flooded the social media with pictures of them petting the pups during the fan tours.
