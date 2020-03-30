Game Of Thrones’ dire wolf dog named Odin passes away after battle with cancer

Game Of Thrones’ dire wolf dog named Odin, who was Bran Stark’s pet in the show, passes away after battling cancer

Odin, the dog who played Bran Stark's pet dire wolf Summer in the famous series Game of Thrones, died after battling cancers for months. Odin’s family had been constantly sharing details about his health with fans on social media and on March 26, they revealed that the dog had passed away. The dog appeared in the 1st season of GOT. In the episode, it was adopted by Isaac Hempstead Wright’s character Bran Stark. Announcing the news of Odin’s demise on Facebook, the dog’s family paid a tribute for him.

Speaking about the 10-year-old pup, the family wrote, “Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. “It's difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1,” the post read.

Reportedly, Odin is survived by his brother Thor, the dog who played the part of Grey Wind, the dire wolf adopted by Robb Stark in GOT. Odin’s family had been taking donations to help pay for the dog’s cancer treatments since November and in the statement, they thanked all the people who contributed. “We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time,” the post read.

After their roles in the show were over, Odin and Thor continues to work for the GOT fans and frequently in GOT sets fan tours. Visitors would travel with the two dogs and roam around sets like Winterfell, The Twins, and Haunted Forest. Many fans flooded the social media with pictures of them petting the pups during the fan tours.

