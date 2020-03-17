Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke is PISSED at Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen: He got away with murder

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke revealed that she was pissed about Jon Snow killing her character Daenerys Targaryen in the final season of Game of Thrones. Read below to know what Emila had to share on the same.

It's going to be almost a year since Game of Thrones' final season was aired for the world to devour! However, with expectations at an all-time high, loyal fans were left extremely disappointed as they felt that the writing did not match up to the quality that the series was deeply loved for. It's the character arcs of main leads like Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister that left fans with a sour taste well after the show bid their final farewell.

Dany, in particular, who was a fan-favourite to win the Iron Throne, turned Mad Queen almost immediately and was killed by the love of her life, Jon Snow, who felt her actions were anything but wise. One person who is pissed with how things worked out for Daenerys is the actress who played her, Emilia Clarke. In a recent interview with The Times, Emilia spoke about how she felt betrayed by the fact that Jon actually got away with Dany's murder without any consequences.

"Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for [Daenerys] her, and yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally," Clarke confessed to The Times.

As GOT fans are well aware, Snow's punishment for killing Daenerys was going back to The Wall. We're not sure how just those actions were though!

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke's Christmas gift by her brother was a stolen prop from Game of Thrones: I just burst into tears

Well, Emilia can feel a bit better knowing the fact that Kit Harington was extremely pissed about the fact that it was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who ended up killing The Night King, instead of Jon Snow, who spent seasons fighting Night King's dead army.

Credits :The Times

Read More