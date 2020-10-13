Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke‘s co star Nikolaj Coster Waldau calls her rape scene in the show ‘degrading’

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke‘s co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently spoke to Times of London and discussed Emilia Clarke‘s role in the show and revealed his thoughts about the show.

Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen is raped in season one of Game of Thrones by her husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is now speaking out about the controversial scene. In the books, the scene is actually written as consensual, but the pilot episode clearly features a sexual assault.

“For Emilia to play that in Series One was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific,” he told the Times of London. “She’s sold to a guy who rapes her, but her way of getting through that is a massive journey, right?”

“Cersei, too, was never looked upon as an equal to her brother just because of gender. But then she rises to the top,” he added. “And you could argue that the way those two women turned out was because of being raised in this horrific way.”

