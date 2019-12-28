Game of Thrones extra and Alfie Allen's body double Andrew Dunbar passes away on Christmas Eve

Andrew Dunbar, Game of Thrones extra as well as Alfie Allen's body double, has sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. GoT extra Andy McClay relayed his condolences saying that his heart is broken over his friend's untimely demise.

In what is some extremely sad news for the team of Game of Thrones, one of their very own has suddenly passed away. Andrew Dunbar, a popular extra as well as Alfie Allen's body double, breathed his last on Christmas Eve at his home in Martinez Avenue, in East Belfast. According to Belfast Live. Andrew's funeral will take place on Monday, i.e. December 30, 2019, as the actor is survived by his mother Edna Dunbar as well as brothers David Dunbar and Alan Dunbar.

Dunbar, who was in his 30s was also known for his DJing and artistic skills apart from being an extra in Game of Thrones. Andy McClay, who was also an extra on Game of Thrones and we now know him more candidly after his appearance in the Game of Thrones documentary special The Last Watch, remembered his good friend while speaking with Belfast Live. "Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around," Andy shared.

McClay added that most of them would seek out and search for Andrew as he was the gel that kept them all together while revealing that several actors, directors and crew members who loved Dunbar will be attending the funeral. Furthermore, Andrew was also a brilliant Game of Thrones tour guide, according to Andy who also felt that his friend could have made it as a professional actor but he was more focused on his art and being a DJ.

Dunbar would always laugh when people told him to go professional with his acting. Even though acting was special to him, Andrew was happy where he was and became the official DJ for Game of Thrones' end of season parties, after playing one night, thanks to his amazing DJ sets. While Andrew lived in the moment, McClay noted that the actor would always look out for everyone else including himself. He would always stop and talk it out with anyone who was going through a difficult time.

"So when I heard he’d died suddenly on Christmas Eve, it just broke me. I’ll never make any sense of it. He was a true person, a talent, kind and decent man and he had a full and good heart," Andy confessed and concluded, "I’ve cried and cried since I heard - my friend is gone and my heart is broken."

May Andrew Dunbar rest in peace.

