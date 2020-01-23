Game of Thrones to get a different ending in George R R Martin’s upcoming books? Find Out

Game of Thrones fans might get to experience a different ending to the epic story in George R. R. Martin’s upcoming books. Read on to know more.

The fans might get exactly what they needed after the polarising ending of the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones: a different ending! The final season of the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones was one of its most controversial seasons. In addition to unexpected twists and surprising character arcs the finale was for its ending, which according to many fans, did not do justice to many characters. The series which is based on George R. R. Martin’s novel series A Song of Fire and Ice, drifted away from the books’ plotline after season 4 of GOT.

Since Martin had put the books on hold and co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss did not have the writer’s original source material to work with, they created their own plotline decided to move forward with Martin’s direction. This was also one of the things fans pointed out while criticising the final season. Many of them believed that martin would have done a better job at ending the show.

During his recent interaction with a German newspaper, the writer stated that people who have watched the series know “an” ending but not “the” ending, Page Six reported. With this statement, the writer confirmed that the book will not follow the direction the series took. Martin’s two remaining books “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring” will diverge from the HBO series that ended in May 2019.

The finale episode of the widely popular series left the fans divided and angry. As a result of this response, fans even created a petition that over one million people signed, urging HBO to remake the season with a better plot. While the creators and actors did address the issue, many of them stated that it is not possible to create a different ending. Now that the Martin has finished writing the remaining part of his novel series, it will be exciting to see what route the story took in the books.

