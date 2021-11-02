From Game of Thrones to Gossip Girl, 5 TV series that deserved better endings

by Itisha Arya   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Entertainment we enjoy is entirely subjective
Nothing separates fans more than a terrible ending.
Nothing separates fans more than a terrible ending, whether it's in a film or a television show. There will always be disputes over whether a film's last scenes or a television show's series finale were the finest decisions, and no one will ever totally agree. That's presumably because the entertainment we enjoy is entirely subjective. It's much more nerve-racking for super fans to see a finale since we're constantly afraid that the creators will fail us down. However, although some films and television programmes get it right, the following undoubtedly get it wrong. Here are 5 TV shows that deserved a better ending.

1. Game of Thrones

We lost 8 years of our lives avoiding spoilers and creating enemies of those who delivered spoilers. While the HBO series has long been hailed for its character development and plot, the eighth and final season disappointed many fans. Fans were startled to see Daenerys embrace the "Mad Queen" hypothesis and massacre thousands of innocent people in King's Landing, and even more so when Jon Snow betrayed her by stabbing her. To top it all off, Drogon burned the Iron Throne, and the surviving lords and women elected Bran Stark as the new king.

 

tv_shows_ending_1.jpg

2. Gossip Girl

Chuck and Blair ultimately married, which was wonderful, but the revelation that Dan had been a "Gossip Girl" the whole time? He almost damaged the lives of individuals he cared about in order to accomplish what? It was a rash decision that made no sense. And instead of concluding with the individuals we cared about, the programme opted to demonstrate that the Upper East Side never changes by showing some other random kids being elitist.

 

tv_shows_ending_2.jpg

3. Pretty Little Liars

The titular Liars on "Pretty Little Liars" spent seven seasons trying to find out who the mysterious "A" tormenting them was. The real "A" all along was revealed to be Spencer's unexpected twin sister, Alex Drake, who also happened to have a British accent, in the finale. Fans questioned the storey flaws and the unexpected twist, wondering how it was all possible.

 

tv_shows_ending_3.jpg

4. The Sopranos 

Either you liked it or you didn't. It was a shocking end, with the screen going dark and the only thing you could guess was that Tony Soprano was "whacked." The ending was ambiguous and perplexing. It was disappointing for fans since they had followed this person for years and had grown to like him, only to be left completely disappointed. This was one show that deserved a different, better finale, one that fans could be satisfied with.

 

tv_shows_ending_4.jpg

5. How I Met Your Mother

Fans had to wait nine seasons to meet the titular mother, only for her to die soon after due to a serious disease. To top it all off, Barney, who had undergone significant character development during the seasons, reverts to his immature self, and he and Robin divorce. And then, after all of their back-and-forth, Ted and Robin return to each other, and nothing makes sense.

 

tv_shows_ending_5.jpg

Credits: Getty Images


