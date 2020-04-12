Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson aka The Mountain expecting his first baby with wife Kelsey Henson

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson announced he's going to be a father. The actor announced he and his wife Kelsey Henson are expecting a baby boy.

A mini-mountain is in the making and we cannot wait for his arrival! Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has announced he is becoming a father. The actor, who played Ser Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain on the famous HBO show, confirmed he and his wife Kelsey Henson are expecting their first baby. The actor not only announced the pregnancy but also revealed he and his wife are expecting a baby boy. Hafthor made the announcement with a set of gender reveal photos.

In the photos shared, the 31-year-old star and his 30-year-old wife hold up a huge black balloon. They pop the balloon to watch it shower blue confetti on them. "Swipe right to see gender of the mini me!" the actor captioned the photos. The 6.9 feet tall actor and his 5.2 feet tall wife were beaming with joy in the photos. Check out the adorable photos below:

The couple tied the knot in October 2018. Photos from the Iceland wedding saw the couple madly-in-love. “It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” Hafthor said sharing a picture from the wedding. "I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side," he added.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting for Sophie Turner to address her pregnancy rumours. The actress, who tied the knot with Joe Jonas last year, is rumoured to be expecting her first baby with the Jonas Brothers singer.

