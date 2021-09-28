Game of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother or Lost: Which series finale were you MOST DISAPPOINTED by? VOTE

*SPOILERS ALERT* Did you know; Game of Thrones celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021? Probably not! Well, when such a monumental milestone for such an iconic series remains staunchly unremarkable, you know things ended on a bad note. So much so was the GoT series finale heavily panned that 1.5 million diehard fans even signed a petition, demanding a remake of Season 8 in its entirety.

What fans were extremely disappointed with was the rushed storytelling and dwindling characters arcs, given how so many seasons were painstakingly dedicated to building just that. It's specifically the main characters like Jon Snow (Kit Harington, he was ultimately exiled to The Wall) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke, she abruptly turned into the Mad Queen and was killed at the hands of Jon Snow), who were at the brunt of it all in the end. Let's not even get started with how a villain as ruthless as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), along with Jaimie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, they're crushed by the palace collapsing on them), deserved better deaths. What was once groundbreaking television got tarnished in its legacy! Another beloved TV show which similarly saw its fall from grace at its end was How I Met Your Mother...

When you've dedicated nine seasons into "who" the mother of Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) kids is, only for her ill-fated reveal - Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milito, she dies at the end!) - and when you spend an entire season over a cherished couple's wedding - Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) - only for them to get divorced in the final episode, you know you've done your loyal fans dirty. To force Ted and Robin's stale romance back; which at once was admired but swiftly diminished over seasons, especially with Barney's inclusion, strayed HIMYM from its original, fresh aspect; the mystery behind the mother and her and Ted's quirky love story! An alternative ending couldn't save the legendary mess made by the finale which was nothing short of dis-wait for it-appointing. Then, we have another loved series that left fans baffled and unruly by the time it ended; Lost...

Lost was once the gold standard of experimental storytelling. However, the lacklustre series finale left a bitter aftertaste amid loyal fans who stood through all of six seasons and 121 episodes. In the finale episode, the big reveal is that the flash-sideways timeline is nothing but a form of limbo in the afterlife. Survivors and dead characters from the island find themselves reunited after death in a church where they all "move on" together including Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly) and James Ford aka Sawyer (Josh Holloway). On paper, it might seem heartwarming to see the cherished squad back but when you've invested so much into the mechanics of storytelling, the end seems like the safer option. As expected, faithful fans weren't given the closure they deserved.

