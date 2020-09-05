  1. Home
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington was informed during Season 3 that Jon Snow was going to kill The Night King?

*SPOILERS ALERT* While Game of Thrones fans and even Kit Harington himself were convinced from the beginning that Jon Snow would be killing The Night King, ultimately, it was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who did the epic deed in the final season.
*SPOILERS ALERT* Arya Stark killing The Night King is amongst the few moments that Game of Thrones fans found memorable in the final season, which was mostly criticised. However, many fans also felt bad for Jon Snow as he seemed like the more deserved character to end the terror that was The Night King. For seasons, we have seen how Snow had literally given his own life fighting The Night King's army and hence, it came as a major shocker for everyone when Arya was bestowed upon the epic deed instead.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams made a surprising revelation of how someone had told Kit Harington around Season 3 that he was going to kill The Night King. On how fans expected Jon to kill The Night King, Maisie confessed, "Yeah, they did. He expected it to go that way, too, and he even said, 'It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill The Night King.' And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time."

"Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season," the 23-year-old actress quipped.

Moreover, Williams also shared that she doesn't tease Harington with a GIF of Arya's big dagger moment but feels like she should. "That's a new weapon I could use," Maisie joked with THR while adding that in the Game of Thrones group text, the cast teases Kit about other things which she can't mention.

Do you think Jon Snow deserved to kill The Night King instead of Arya Stark on Game of Thrones Season 8? Discuss in detail your thoughts and theories in the comments section below.

