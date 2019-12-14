Game of Thrones: Latest fan theory suggests Daenerys could be alive; Read Deets

The Latest Game of Thrones fan theory suggests Daenerys Targaryen could be alive. Read on to know what the fans are saying.

The final season of the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones was one of its most controversial seasons. From unexpected twists to surprising character arcs, the finale was criticised for various reasons. It also left many questions unanswered, one of them being, 'What happened to the mother of dragons?' In the finale episode, Jon Snow infamously betrays his lady love Daenerys Targaryen (aka his aunt), just as she is about to sit on the Iron Throne. Once Daenerys is killed, her last surviving dragon furiously melts the throne down and flies away with Daenerys' dead body. While some fans found her end poetic, there were many who wanted to know what happened to her. Well, now, we have an answer.

According to comicbook.com, GOT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss recently revealed that Drogon took Dany's body to her ancestral home of Volantis. The statement only confirmed Sam's report in the final scene, in which he mentions that Drogon was last seen “flying east towards Volantis”. While that was all the information the creators spilled regarding Khaleesi’s whereabouts, it was enough for the fans to come up with a theory that actually asserts that Daenerys is alive! According to A Song Ice and Fire, Volantis is home to many Red Priests and Priestesses, who possessed the power to resurrect people. Melisandre, the woman who brought Jon Snow back to life, being one of them.

In season 6, when Daenerys was struggling to establish her rule over Meereen, a red priestess named Kinvara came all the way to the city and offer her support to the queen. In the particular episode, the priestess revealed that she believed that Daenerys was “one who was promised” and is destined to lead the people against the darkness. Putting all the facts together, GOT fans have now concluded that after Drogon took Khaleesi’s immortal body to Volantis, she was resurrected by Kinvara and her Red Priesthood.

While the finale episode left many fans unsatisfied as they were vouching for the mother of dragons to finally rule the seven kingdoms, this theory can act as the closure they need from Khaleesi’s story. Do you agree with the resurrection theory? Let us know in the comments section below.

