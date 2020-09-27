Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child

Death on the Nile star Rose Leslie is pregnant with her and Kit Harington's first child as revealed by the 33-year-old actress' latest magazine cover story. Read below for more details.

2020 is truly the year of families in Hollywood! Whether it be Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner or Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid; it's been all about welcoming a new addition. Joining this list are Game of Thrones lovebirds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The Death on the Nile star is pregnant with the couple's first child as revealed by her latest magazine cover story.

While Rose didn't verbally reveal she was pregnant during her interview with Make Magazine, one of the photos sees the 33-year-old actress proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock. Ursula Lake, the fashion director of Make Magazine shared the same black and white shot and confirmed Leslie's pregnancy in her Instagram caption, writing, "A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Kit had confessed how he was brought up by his mom, playwright Deborah Jane Catesby in a gender fluid environment. "I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket. I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll – it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it," the 33-year-old actor revealed.

For the unversed, Kit and Rose met and fell in love on the sets of Game of Thrones around 2012 before they confirmed their relationship in 2016. Post Game of Thrones series finale, the couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Scotland in June 2019. Their wedding was attended by several of their Game of Thrones co-stars like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

