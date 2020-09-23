  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Game of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the show

Naomi Watts shares her thoughts on the now-cancelled Game of Thrones spin-off. The actress had begun prep on the series.
16249 reads Mumbai
Game of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the showGame of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the showGame of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Game of Thrones ended, in the summer of 2019, fans were looking forward to watch Naomi Watts in a Game of Thrones prequel. The King Kong star was roped in to play a crucial character in the prequel set 5,000 years before the members of the 

Lannister House walked into Winterfell and set the ball rolling for the events of the GoT. The filming had begun. However, unfortunately, the series was cancelled soon after. While fans expressed their disappointed on Twitter, Naomi has also expressed her disappointment over the series' cancellation. 

Speaking with Collider, Watts gushed about series writer Jane Goldman as well. She described the writer as a "fantastic", "a force" and "her mind is just beyond brilliant." Watts added she loved having time with the writer. Speaking about the prequesl, she said, "Such a shame because she really kind of got me into that world that I never thought I would be a part of." Watts, who had not seen GoT until the prequel began falling in place, said she binged the series and got deep into the world. 

However, Watts said she is not allowed to speak about the prequel despite cancellation. "I can’t say anything. It’s funny because I have an Instagram account and I found something in my memories-pictures that come up-and it was when I was there in costume and I was like ‘Oh! This would be fun to post!’ And I was like ‘No! I can’t do that I’ll get into so much trouble!’ Just the costume, you know? I wasn’t thinking about what I was wearing. It was what I was doing. But anyway. Not allowed to say," she said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on why he doesn't want to play 'heroic' characters like Jon Snow ever again

Credits :ColliderGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement