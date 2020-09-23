Game of Thrones: Naomi Watts breaks her silence on prequel cancellation but REFUSES to share deets of the show

Naomi Watts shares her thoughts on the now-cancelled Game of Thrones spin-off. The actress had begun prep on the series.

After Game of Thrones ended, in the summer of 2019, fans were looking forward to watch Naomi Watts in a Game of Thrones prequel. The King Kong star was roped in to play a crucial character in the prequel set 5,000 years before the members of the

Lannister House walked into Winterfell and set the ball rolling for the events of the GoT. The filming had begun. However, unfortunately, the series was cancelled soon after. While fans expressed their disappointed on Twitter, Naomi has also expressed her disappointment over the series' cancellation.

Speaking with Collider, Watts gushed about series writer Jane Goldman as well. She described the writer as a "fantastic", "a force" and "her mind is just beyond brilliant." Watts added she loved having time with the writer. Speaking about the prequesl, she said, "Such a shame because she really kind of got me into that world that I never thought I would be a part of." Watts, who had not seen GoT until the prequel began falling in place, said she binged the series and got deep into the world.

However, Watts said she is not allowed to speak about the prequel despite cancellation. "I can’t say anything. It’s funny because I have an Instagram account and I found something in my memories-pictures that come up-and it was when I was there in costume and I was like ‘Oh! This would be fun to post!’ And I was like ‘No! I can’t do that I’ll get into so much trouble!’ Just the costume, you know? I wasn’t thinking about what I was wearing. It was what I was doing. But anyway. Not allowed to say," she said.

