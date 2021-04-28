Game Of Thrones' Natalie Dormer quietly welcomed baby girl with boyfriend David Oakes in January

Game Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer in a recent interview spoke about embracing motherhood during the pandemic.

Game Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer is a new mom. The actress in a recent interview revealed that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with partner David Oakes in January this year. Speaking about embracing motherhood amid the pandemic, Dormer spoke to the That's After Life podcast and joked about getting pregnant being the best thing to do amid the pandemic. The actress further mentioned what an absolute joy her daughter is.

As reported by E!, the actress talking about her becoming a new mom said, "Yes, so it was a perfect thing to do during a pandemic is get pregnant and have a baby. I feel like I am probably being a bit of a cliché." Speaking about how her little one is doing amid the pandemic and what spending time with her has been like, Dormer called it "an absolutely joy."

Further revealing the trials a mother of a young baby goes through, Natalie spoke about sleep deprivation. She said, "I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else."

Natalie hasn't yet revealed the name of her baby yet. The actress did share how having a baby has completely changed her as a person. Addressing how being a mom has given her a different perspective, she said, "It really does completely alter the lens and things that did matter oh so much, there's a whole new perspective to life, isn't there?"

As for her and Oakes' relationship, the duo met during the West End play Venus in Fur in 2019 and began dating soon after that.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about The House of the Dragon and every other Game Of Thrones prequel/spin off

Share your comment ×