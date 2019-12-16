Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster Waldau is NOT complaining about his Golden Globe Awards 2020 snub; Here's WHY

Game of Thrones bagged just one nomination at Golden Globes 2020. While fans had mixed responses, Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reacted to the snub recently.

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 nominations were announced last week and to everyone's surprise, Game of Thrones was snubbed. The HBO show, which ended earlier this summer, bagged a sole nomination. Kit Harington will be representing the show at the Golden Globe next month courtesy his Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama nomination. While the actor shared his reaction to his nomination and the channel's snub last week, his Game of Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau addressed the snub recently.

The actor, who played Jaime Lannister on the show, spoke to Mirror UK and confessed he cannot complain over the snub. The actor explained Game of Thrones has earned enough attention and won nominations and awards that it is not fair to complain about the snub. "It was such a big show, there were so many great actors, so many stories, it was always an ensemble. I don’t think we can complain about getting enough attention or awards," he confessed.

Last week, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harington admitted he would miss his co-stars as he would attend the award show solo. "Obviously, I'm sad I'm not going to be there with Emilia, Peter [Dinklage], the rest of the cast, or [David Benioff and Dan Weiss]… obviously, I wanted everyone to be nominated, and I feel like they should, as anyone who loves their show and loves their cast and crew would feel and want. I'm happy for my nomination, and I'd love the show to be represented [more], but it won an Emmy, and it wasn't nominated for a Globe. So I'll represent the show on my own. I'll do my best," he told THR.

What do you think, did Game of Thrones deserve more nominations at the Golden Globes Awards 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

